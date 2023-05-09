Plans to transform historic house at Nun’s Island into community cultural space

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are being brought forward to transform an historic house at Nun’s Island into a community cultural space.

23 Nun’s Island is located at the rear of the Nun’s Island Theatre, and the front door overlooks the canal across to Mill Street.

Galway City Council owns the property and intends on a complete refurbishment into a multipurpose space that would better support the theatre.

The local authority has remained tight-lipped on the expected cost, but so far almost half a million euro in funding has been secured for the works.

Councillor Niall McNelis says the plans show the council’s committment to the arts: