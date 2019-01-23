Plans to redevelop Oranhill infill and brownfield site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for the redevelopment of an existing infill and brownfield site in Oranhill.

The project led by Edmonton Develpments Limited would provide for a mixed use development comprising of 22 residential units and one commercial unit.

The area in question had been known locally as ‘the hole’ and was the source of great local concern among local residents in recent years.

The development would consist of a mix of three-bed semi-detached units and terraced townhouse units as well as two-bedroom terraced townhouse units and a mix of apartments and maisonettes.

The ground floor would also provide space for one commercial unit to cater for a crèche or retail or café use.

The proposal provides for new pedestrian and vehicular access form the Oranhill road with additional pedestrian connectivity to existing estate roads serving Oranhill Avenue and Oranview.

Residents of the Oranhill estate, which was built in 2002, held a protest at the site in 2013 in a call for adequate safety works to be carried out in the area.

It followed a long-running campaign pushing for safety work on a deep excavation which, residents said, had posed a serious safety risk.

The controversial hole had originally been dug up some years before that in preparation for the construction of a commercial centre which was never built.

Safety works have since been carried out.

County planners are due to make a decision on the redevelopment of the existing infill and brownfield site in March.