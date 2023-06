Galway Bay fm newsroom – Car drivers and motorcyclists passing through the N6 Ballinasloe toll will be hit with a 10 cent rise next month.

Bus drivers meanwhile are facing a 30 cent rise on that route, while nine other roads are also increasing from July 1st.

The hikes had been due to take effect in January, but were pushed out by six months because of the cost-of-living crisis.

However Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Transport Martin Kenny says the timing is still not right.