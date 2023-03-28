Plans to expand city boundaries into county areas compared to Russian seizure of Crimea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Councillors are up in arms over what’s been described as a “land grab”, as considerations are given to expanding the boundaries of Galway City.

The move would see Galway City Council assume responsibility for a number of outlying urban areas.

And one irate councillor this week compared the suggestion to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The idea of the boundaries of Galway City moving outwards isn’t new and some would argue it’s inevitable.

And a recent meeting of Galway City Council saw strong support for an exploration of taking Oranmore, Claregalway, Moycullen, and Barna into the fold.

But the very idea has sparked outrage among county councillors, who’ve once again made their ire known at a meeting at County Hall this week.

Councillor Jim Cuddy likened the proposal to Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea in 2014.

While Councillor Liam Carroll issued a warning to Galway City Council to “keep its hands to itself”.

County CEO Jim Cullen said he strenuously agreed and warned that if this was pushed through, it would render Galway County Council “unviable” due to loss of income.

Overall, the message from County Hall last evening was a clear and simple one.

They’ll fight tooth and nail to stop any expansion of Galway City Council into county towns and villages.