Plans to double Cúirt na Coiribe student accommodation at Terryland submitted to An Bord Pleanala

Plans to double the bedroom capacity at Cúirt na Coiribe student complex at Terryland have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

The proposal is led by Exeter Ireland Property Limited and falls under the Strategic Housing Development.

[The development would be located at the Cúirt na Coiribe complex off the Headford Road at Terryland and would see the demolition of the two storey building at the eastern boundary of the site, and the removal of the fifth storey of the main building.

An extension to the main building would then be constructed to accommodate a total of 920 bedspaces in 868 bedrooms – providing an additional 515 beds to current capacity.

The proposal also includes the provision of a gym and fitness studio, a games room, a library and study spaces, a cafe and a student lounge – as well as 59 car parking spaces and 656 bicycle spaces.

The overall development would be constructed in nine linked blocks ranging in height from two to six storeys.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision in October.