Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to demolish a nursing home in Barna to make way for a housing development.

The project, led by Tony O’ Flaherty, would see 12 detached houses built at Truskey West.

It would involve the demolition of the Villa Maria Nursing Home – and be replaced with houses arranged in one row of 7 units, and another of 5 units.

The plans are now at pre-validation stage to ensure they comply with planning legislation.

Ref: 22/60727