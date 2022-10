Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to demolish a nursing home in Barna to make way for a housing development have been rejected.

The project, led by Tony O’Flaherty, would have seen 12 detached houses built at Truskey West.

It would have involved the demolition of the Villa Maria Nursing Home – to be replaced with houses arranged in one row of 7 units, and another of 5 units.

But county planners have turned down the application, finding it would be an over-development of the area.