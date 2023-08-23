Plans to demolish existing Lidl in Gort to pave way for major expansion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought for the major redevelopment and expansion of the Lidl store in Gort.

The plans would see the existing store at Crowe Street demolished, and replaced with a considerably expanded new building with significant alterations to the site layout.

The plans would increase floor space by about 30 percent – and also involve the demolition of a vacant two-storey building at Crowe Street.

There’d also be revised vehicle and pedestrian access points, and new pedestrian access at Kinincha Road and Crowe Street.

County planners are due to make a decision in October.