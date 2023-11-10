Galway Bay FM

Plans to create bicycle parking at University of Galway by demolishing prefab

Plans to create bicycle parking at University of Galway by demolishing prefab

Permission is being sought to create space for 50 new bicycle spaces at University of Galway by knocking a well-known prefab building.

The structure – known as the Riverside Terrapin Building – is located between Distillery Road and the New University Entrance.

It currently houses organisation Music For Galway, as well as academic staff.

City planners will make a decision on the plans to replace it with 50 bicycle stands in December.

 

 

