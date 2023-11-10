Plans to create bicycle parking at University of Galway by demolishing prefab

Permission is being sought to create space for 50 new bicycle spaces at University of Galway by knocking a well-known prefab building.

The structure – known as the Riverside Terrapin Building – is located between Distillery Road and the New University Entrance.

It currently houses organisation Music For Galway, as well as academic staff.

City planners will make a decision on the plans to replace it with 50 bicycle stands in December.