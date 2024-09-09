Plans to convert former primary school in Ballinruane into private home

Plans are underway to convert a former primary school in Ballinruane in East Galway into a private home.

The rural school was a source of controversy over 20 years ago – when all the local children left the school due to new arrivals.

10km from the nearest village and accessed by a narrow country road, the school in Ballinruane could be described as being in the middle of nowhere.

And in 2002, it was under threat of imminent closure due to dwindling numbers, with just 12 pupils.

But when five new children enrolled early that year, rather than save the school, it seemingly accelerated that process.

The new pupils were Travellers, and all of the existing pupils left the school in the days and weeks that followed.

Parents argued it wasn’t discrimination – but the fact the new arrivals had needs that would demand disproportionate focus from the teacher.

Whatever their reasons, the school was left with just five students – and the following September, it only had three pupils on the books.

Now, more than 20 years later, plans are underway to breathe new life into the former school – by converting it into a private home.

The works will involve some changes to the building, including an extension – along with a new site entrance.

County planners will make a decision in October