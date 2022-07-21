Plans to convert Craughwell creche into respite centre for children

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Plans have been lodged to convert a creche in Craughwell into a respite centre for children with complex medical needs.

The project, led by Ironclad Properties, would see significant alternations to an existing building at Killora.

It includes a new entrance at the front of the building, a single storey extension to accommodate medical equipment and the reconstruction of an existing extension to the rear of the building.

County planners are due to make a decision by the end of August.