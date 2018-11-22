Current track
Plans to be lodged in coming weeks for major redevelopment of Connacht Sportsground

22 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are to be lodged in the coming weeks by Connacht Rugby for the major redevelopment of its sports ground in the city.

The 30 million euro project would see the transformation of Galway Sportsground at College Road.

The redevelopment project would transform The Sportsground at College Road into a 12-thousand capacity stadium and high performance training centre.

Public notices are being published in local papers this week – and it’s expected a planning application will follow next week or the week after.

For more details tune in at 2pm…

