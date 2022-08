Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission is to be sought for a new whiskey distillery in Carna.

The new facility would be based at Páirce Ghnó Charna and would also include a shop, café, tasting bar and heritage centre.

The plans will be lodged by Údarás na Gaeltachta on behalf of Drioglann Iarthar na Gaillimhe Teoranta.

Údarás says the new facility will provide a first-class visitor experience and greatly enhance the local area’s tourism offering.