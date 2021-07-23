Plans to be lodged for new fire station in Athenry

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new fire station in Athenry are expected to be lodged today. (23/7)

That’s according to Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn, who says the long-awaited facility will replace the current sub-standard base at Clarke Street.

The new three bay facility will be constructed on a site at Ballygurrane South on the edge of the town.

Councillor Herterich Quinn says a Part 8 planning application set to be lodged this afternoon is the culmination of years of hard work.

And she says the local fire crew are a huge asset to the local community…

