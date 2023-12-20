Plans to be lodged for new Community Nursing Unit in Clifden over next fortnight

The HSE is to lodge long-awaited plans for a new Community Nursing Unit in Clifden over the next fortnight.

The new build will replace the existing St. Anne’s Community Nursing Unit and Clifden District Hospital.

It’ll be a two-storey rectangular courtyard building with 40 bed spaces, that will offer a mix of dementia, short-stay and long-stay accommodation.

As part of the development, the existing St Anne’s will be reconfigured to provide admin areas, resident support areas, and a Day Hospital.

Local Councillor Eileen Mannion hopes the new build will address ongoing operational issues due to staffing difficulties.