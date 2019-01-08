Plans submitted to council for upgrade of Tuam Cathedral sanctuary

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planning application for the refurbishment of the sanctuary in Tuam Cathedral has been submitted to the county council.

St. Jarlath’s Diocesan Trust is seeking permission for refurbishment at the protected structure at Bishop Street which dates back to 1836.

It would involve altering the screen at the back of the altar, removing existing fixtures and fittings and commissioning replacements.

The work is expected to cost several million euro and a decision is due from the county council next month.