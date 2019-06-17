Plans submitted to council for multi-million euro redevelopment of Galway Racecourse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to redevelop Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit are progressing.

Galway Race Committee has submitted plans to the city council for the development of three parcels of land.

The plans involve demolishing a toilet block, saddling stalls, turnstiles and a canopy and the closure of entrance ‘A’.

It would also mean a new parade ring and winners enclosure, north parade ring hospitality and amenities building and spectator viewing.

The plans include a parade ring hospitality restaurant building with a roof mounted external screen.

The weigh room and office building along with the Millennium Grandstand would also be upgraded and there would be facilities for electric vehicles to charge.

A decision is due from the city council on the 14 million euro redevelopment of Galway Racecourse in August.

If it gets the go ahead from city planners, work is expected to begin in August 2020 to be complete by the summer racing festival of 2021.