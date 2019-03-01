Plans submitted for new school building in Carrabane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due soon on plans for a new primary school in Carrabane Athenry.

The Board of Management of St. Joseph’s National School has applied for planning permission for the new school building on land adjacent to Kilcionieron GAA club.

It would be a 2-storey 10-classroom school with a new entrance from the L-3114 road.

It would have 27 car parking spaces and set-down facilities and a new waste water treatment plant as well as an outdoor sports area and a footpath to the village.

A decision is due from the county council later this month.