Plans submitted for major housing development in Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted for a major housing development in Barna.

The plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by Burkeway Homes Limited for 121 homes just outside the village.

The strategic housing development of 121 units would be based in the townlands of Trusky East, Trusky West, Freeport and Ahaglugger.

It would be a mix of four, three, two and one-bed homes – including 52 houses, 36 duplex units across 5 blocks and 33 apartments in 4 blocks.

Also to be constructed would be a creche facility, outdoor play areas, car and bicycle parking and a linear public park along Truskey Stream.

12 of the completed homes would be transferred to Galway County Council for use as social or affordable housing.

Access to the new development would be from the L-1321 via the existing Cnoc Fraoigh development.

Burkeway Homes has previously made two unsuccessful applications for the development – one was rejected on grounds of insufficient density while another received permission, which was subsequently quashed in a High Court ruling.

A decision on the application to An Bord Pleanala is expected within the next four months.