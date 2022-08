Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new all-weather playing pitch in Roundstone.

The plans, led by Roundstone Development Council, would establish a new multi-use pitch with flood lighting and fencing near the existing community centre.

Located adjacant to Main Street, it would provide facilities for sports including Soccer, Tennis, and Basketball.

County planners are due to make a decision in September.

Ref: 2260772