Plans revealed for 10 million euro Atlantic Museum for Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fáilte Ireland has announced plans to develop a new 10 million euro Atlantic Museum to complement the Galway City Museum at the Spanish Arch.

It will celebrate the role the Atlantic ocean has played in shaping Galway’s culture

The investment is the largest to date by Fáilte Ireland for a tourist attraction and is expected to boost tourism numbers in the region.

The announcement was made at a launched in the Galway City Museum this morning by Government Chief Whip and Galway West TD Seán Kyne.

The project includes the construction of a new three-storey building over the seagate on the Spanish Arch and renovations to the adjoining Comeford House.

Head of Attractions at Tourism Ireland Mary Stack says the new development will create a unique Atlantic experience