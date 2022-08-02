Plans refused for housing development in Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a housing development in Kinvara have been turned down by county planners.

The plan for ten homes at Dungory West is led by Vervine Enterprises – and would be a mix of semi-detached and detached units.

Refusing permission, planners found the proposal was not in line with objectives for the area set out in the Galway County Development Plan.

They were also not satisfied that wastewater could be properly treated and disposed of – and further found the development could pose a traffic hazard.