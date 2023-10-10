10 October 2023
Plans progressing on Headford Traffic Managment plan and bus shelter
Plans for an improved traffic management plan and a bus shelter in Headford are progressing.
The National Transport Authority is prepared to provide funding for a bus shelter when a suitable location is agreed
Commitment has been given for a public consultation to take place in relation to traffic management
Members were told a specific timeline will be given at the next Municipal District meeting.
Councillor Mary Hoade says the consultation process must be inclusive