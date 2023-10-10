Galway Bay FM

10 October 2023

Plans progressing on Headford Traffic Managment plan and bus shelter

Plans progressing on Headford Traffic Managment plan and bus shelter

Plans for an improved traffic management plan and a bus shelter in Headford are progressing.

The National Transport Authority is prepared to provide funding for a bus shelter when a suitable location is agreed

Commitment has been given for a public consultation to take place in relation to traffic management

Members were told a specific timeline will be given at the next Municipal District meeting.

Councillor Mary Hoade says the consultation process must be inclusive

 

