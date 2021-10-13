Plans progressing for redevelopment of Tuam Town Hall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing for the redevelopment of Tuam Town Hall.

This week’s meeting of the Tuam Municipal District heard that Galway County Council is working on advancing a Part 8 planning application.

The project would see the complete internal renovation of the historic building, including the establishment of remote working facilities.

Councillor Colm Keavney noted there is a huge demand in the area for a location for civil ceremonies, and suggested the redeveloped Town Hall would be an ideal location.

Councillor Karey McHugh said it’s vital that the redeveloped building is accessible to everyone in the community – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour