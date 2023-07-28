Plans progressing for public park and swim area in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing for a new accessible public park and swim area along the River Suck in Ballinasloe.

The idea is the brainchild of Councillor Evelyn Parsons, who envisions it being located along the river behind Main Street.

She’s now been informed that Galway County Council will seek funding for the measure through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Councillor Parsons say while the project is still in the very early stages, it’s a hugely positive development.