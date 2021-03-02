Plans progressing for new audiology testing centre in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing to develop a new audiology testing centre in Tuam.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has received confirmation from the HSE that a local audiology service, including a specialist audiology testing facility, is being designed for the Tuam primary care centre.

It comes as currently patients must travel to Sea Road in the city for audiology services.

Deputy Canney says this latest announcement by the HSE reaffirms the potential of the Tuam primary care centre to deliver servcies locally….

