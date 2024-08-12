Galway Bay FM

Plans progress to develop water quality community forum in Galway

Plans progress to develop water quality community forum in Galway

The Local Authority Waters Programme, known as LAWPRO is linking up with the Galway Bay Southeast catchment area of Galway and Clare to improve water quality.

LAWPRO is a national shared service working on behalf of all the local authorities to achieve good water quality.

A workshop held in Loughrea recently progressed the idea of developing a water quality community forum in Galway.

This would be part of a wider initiative nationally to develop public participation in the next River Basin Management plan.

LAWPRO Western Senior Community Water Officer Luke Drea stresses the importance of clean water for human health:

