Plans progress for dedicated self-isolation and coronavirus step down facilities in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing for dedicated self-isolation and coronavirus step down facilities in Galway, now that the first such facility has opened in Dublin

There are plans for a further eight dedicated self-isolation and coronavirus step down facilities nationwide

The first facility, which has the capacity for around 1,500 people, opens today at Citywest Hotel in Dublin

15 COVID-19 patients who were previously hospitalised are due to arrive to Citywest this evening to self-isolate – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…