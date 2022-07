Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a development of townhouses in Oughterard have been turned down.

The plans, led by Keith Palmer, would have seen four units constructed at Carrowmanagh.

Refusing permission, planners found the applicant failed to address the impact the site access would have on the public road.

They further found the development is not in keeping with the proper planning and development of the area.

Ref: 22/60469