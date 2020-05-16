Plans on how to hold election during Covid-19 being drawn up by Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans on how to hold a general election during the Covid-19 pandemic are being drawn up by government.

It’ll see voting spread out over a number of days, there’ll be postal votes for ‘cocooners’ and polling stations in nursing homes.

According to the Irish Times, it’s part of a contingency ordered by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy if government formation talks fail.

Political correspondent Sean Defoe says it could well be needed – with many politicians accepting that the numbers don’t allow for anything else, unless Fianna Fail and Fine Gael do a U-turn and talk to Sinn Fein.

