Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing for a boardwalk along Kinvara Bay.

The county council has advertised the tender for consultancy services for the development of the project between Dungaire Castle and Kinvara village and the proposed path along the N67.

Earlier this year, the government allocated 125 thousand euro in seed funding for the boardwalk and the deadline for expressions of interest in the contract is June 6th.

