8 March 2024

Plans moving forward for new elective hospital at Merlin Park

Plans are moving forward for a new elective hospital planned at Merlin Park.

The long sought project has been touted as a crucial development for years, that’ll relieve some of the pressure on UHG.

A meeting of the Health Forum West has heard that a design team will be sought for the hospital in the near future.

It’s expected that all going well, it’ll be completed in 2028.

It comes as seperately, a new surgical hub is also being built at Merlin Park, to further take pressure off UHG by carrying out low and medium complexity surgeries.

Councillor Donagh Killilea says he’s pleased to see both projects making good progress.

