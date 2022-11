Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are being advanced for the long-awaited upgrade of the N84 Headford Road.

Councillor James Charity says the county council intends to tender for consultants by the end of the year.

Local representatives and campaigners have long argued the road is completely unfit for purpose, given the traffic volumes travelling the N84 every day.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor Charity earlier to discuss the challenges facing the N84.