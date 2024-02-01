Galway Bay FM

1 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Plans move forward for major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles in Tuam

Share story:
Plans move forward for major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles in Tuam

Plans for a major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles Car Park in Tuam are moving forward.

At a special meeting of councillors today, there was an unanimous vote of approval for the project.

It aims to maintain The Shambles as an improved car park, but also allows for a covered casual trading area and an all-weather community space.

The plan will now be submitted for financial support from Government

Councillor Stephen McHugh proposed the approval – in what was his last meeting as a replacement for his sister, Karey McHugh, who’s on maternity leave.

Our reporter Kevin Dwyer spoke to architect Brent Mostert before he made a detailed presentation this afternoon

 

Share story:

Tractor protest from Carnmore Cross into the city

Up to 100 farmers are expected to take part in a tractor protest due to pull out shortly (6.30pm) from Carnmore Cross into the city The Irish Farmers Asso...

Galway public share mixed views on new supermarket recycling scheme

People in Galway have been sharing their mixed views in relation to the Deposit Return Scheme, which has just gone live today. A deposit of 15 to 25 cent ...

City woman celebrates 100th birthday today

A city woman is celebrating her 100th birthday today. Nonie Cosgrave, originally from Lackagh, is now living at Circular Road. She was involved in the Cos...

Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB

Registration is now open for four courses outside the CAO system, which will be offered through both GRETB and ATU. The four degrees choices were launched...