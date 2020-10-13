Plans move forward for city’s newest secondary school at St. Mary’s complex

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are moving forward for the city’s newest secondary school at St. Mary’s road.

The new school is due to open in September 2021 and will see the amalgamation of St. Mary’s College and Our Lady’s College – formerly the Presentation and Mercy Colleges which joined-up some years ago.

With a future enrolment of 1,000 pupils, the amalgamation steering committee has confirmed that the St. Mary’s campus has been selected due to its significant capacity and extensive grounds.

A capital works programme has been identified with the Department of Education to enhance the facility – with additional classrooms and specialist classrooms set to be developed.

Meanwhile, a virtual open evening is scheduled to take place in November, to allow prospective parents to get a sense of the new campus.

Chairperson of the steering group Bernard Keeley told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the new school will offer a range of new educational opportunities for students….