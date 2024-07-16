Plans lodged with An Bord Pleanala for windfarm in Clonberne

A planning application has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala for a significant windfarm in Clonberne.

The project is led by Clonberne Windfarm Limited – a subsidiary of Cregmore Construction Ltd.

The site is around 14km north-east of Tuam, and 6.5km to the south-east of Dunmore.

The windfarm would consist of eleven turbines, with a blade tip height of 180m.

That’s scaled back from initial plans for 18 turbines, following a series of surveys and consultation with landowners and neighbours.

Once completed, the wind farm would have an expected operational life of 35 years.

Because of the scale of the development, it bypasses Galway County Council and goes straight to An Bord Pleanala for approval.

A decision is expected in January.