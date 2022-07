Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Plans have been lodged seeking to increase the number of homes in a proposed housing development in Oranmore.

The previous plan, led by JBROC Oranmore and approved by planners, would have seen 61 units constructed at Oranhill.

A proposals now been submitted to increase the number of units from 61 to 68 through a reconfiguration of the homes being provided.

County planners are due to make a decision by the end of August.