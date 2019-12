Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans have been lodged to develop a creche and apartments in Craughwell.

The application is led by Lauren Construction.

The project would see the construction of a two storey building unit, consisting of a creche at ground floor level and three apartments at first floor level.

There would also be three two storey dwelling houses in one block.

The proposed access is through the existing Sli Ui Mhaoliosa estate.