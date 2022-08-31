Plans lodged to convert Tuam Bookshop into gaming arcade

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Plans have been lodged to convert a well known shop premises in Tuam town centre into a gaming arcade.

The proposal is led by Coalquay Leisure Limited – and would see the transformation of the former Tuam Bookshop on Vicar Street.

The two-storey premises has been vacant for a considerable time.

Under the plans, there would be internal and external changes to the building – including a new access door from Vicar Street.

County planners are due to make a decision in October. (19/10)