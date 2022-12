Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a windfarm at Cloonascragh, near Tuam.

The project is led by Cloonascragh Locally Owned Turbine Limited and would consist of a single wind turbine with a blade tip height of 168 metres.

The application is seeking a ten year permission and a 35 year operational life from the date of commission.

County planners are due to make a decision in January.