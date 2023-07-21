Plans lodged for student accommodation complex at Wellpark

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission is being sought for a student accommodation complex at Wellpark.

The project, led by Wallbury Limited, would be based at a site at Moneenageisha Cross.

Permission was previously granted in 2018 for two apartment blocks arranged in two-storey and four-storey configuration.

The previous layout consisted of 28 bedrooms within 14 apartments.

Now, permission is being sought to alter the plans to offer student accommodation, but the footprint of the building would remain largely unchanged.

Under the proposed new layout, the development would instead offer 58 bed spaces within 11 apartments.

A decision is due from city planners in September.