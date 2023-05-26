Plans lodged for state-of-the-art Learning Commons building at University of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new Learning Commons building at University of Galway.

A learning commons is a technology-driven environment which allows students to collaborate, communicate and learn.

The new Learning Commons would be based at Distillery Road and would require the demolition of five existing buildings.

They include a security office and a former pharmacology building, as well as a storage facility and a car parking area.

The new Learning Commons would be a stepped building, ranging in height from 4 to 6 stories and standing at over 28 metres.

It’d feature individual and group study spaces, an exhibition area, learning success hub, seating areas, and catering space, as well as teaching and office space.

There’d also be an automated book storage and retrieval system known as a “Book Bot” facility.

A decision from city planners is due in June.