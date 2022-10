Plans have been lodged for new sports pitches in Maree, Oranmore.

The project, led by Maree-Oranmore Football Club, would provide 9-a-side and 5-a-side all-weather playing pitches at Garraun Upper.

There’d also be pitch fencing and hooded pitch lighting – and no games would be permitted after 10pm.

Planners are due to make a decision in November.