Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a significant new windfarm near Maam Cross.

The Tullaghmore Wind Farm project would be based on lands 6km east of Maam Cross and 9km west of Oughterard.

Led by EMPower, the project would be six turbine, with an overall height of 185 metres.

It’s estimated the windfarm would generate enough electricity to power almost 22 thousand Irish homes.

County planners are due to make a decision in March.