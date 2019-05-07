Plans lodged for secure dog park in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a secure dog park in Athenry.

The park would be used for exercising and socialising dogs in the local area and beyond.

The proposal is led by Athenry Dog Park and would be located at Knockaunglass.

The development would include three separate exercise and socialisation areas for different dog sizes and temperaments.

There would also be rain shelters for pet owners accompanying dogs and provision would be made for bins for dog waste.

The development would have off road parking for 20 cars including disabled parking and would be accessed from the public road.

County planners are due to make a decision in June.