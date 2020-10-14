Plans lodged for second major solar energy farm in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans have been lodged with Galway County Council seeking the construction of a second major solar energy farm in the Tuam area.

The new development, led by Tuam Energy Park Ltd seeks a ten year permission for multiple sites south of the town.

The infrastructure is planned for Cloontra, Rinkippen, Cloonascragh, Barnacurragh and Ballykeaghra on the outskirts of Tuam town.

The development would see 62.6 hectares of photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames, 20 single storey MV substations and 3 single storey customer substations.

The solar farm would have an operational lifespan of 30 years and is one of the biggest planned for the West of Ireland.

Planners are due to make a decision in November.

It’s the second such infrastructure project proposed for the Tuam area.

Permission for a solar power farm at Cloonascragh in Tuam was upheld by An Bord Pleanála in August following an appeal against the development.

