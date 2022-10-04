Plans lodged for Primary Care Centre in Claregalway

GBFM Newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a Primary Care Centre in Claregalway.

The plan is led by Philip Doyle of Valley Healthcare Fund.

Primary Care Centres offer a range of health services at a single location such as public health, community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, and x-ray services.

The proposed centre for Claregalway would be located at Cahergowan, and would be a two story building, including a pharmacy at ground level.

The works would also include the widening of the existing Montiagh Road and footpath links from the site to the junction with the N83.

County planners are due to make a decision next month.