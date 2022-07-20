Plans lodged for new school for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new school building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen.

It would be located behind the existing school and include a new entrance and improved set down area.

A new school has been sought for many years, with Scoil Mhuire included in a new five-year school building programme in 2015.

Progress since then has has been frequently described as ‘glacial’ and ‘painfully slow’.

But, there’s finally some real light at the end of the tunnel – with a planning application now lodged with Galway County Council.

The development would see the construction of a new two storey building including sixteen classrooms and a larger hall, as well as a specialist education needs unit and specialist teaching spaces.

There’d also be a new site entrance and road set down improvements, as well as a ball court and outdoor play areas.

Planners are due to make a decision in September.