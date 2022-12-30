Plans lodged for new primary care centre for Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a long-awaited new primary care centre that would serve the westside of the city.

The project would see a centre developed at a 1.1 hectare brownfield site at Seamus Quirke Road.

The proposed site, off the Seamus Quirke Road, is 1.8km from Galway City Centre.

The north of the site borders the road, while there’s existing housing and commercial developments on the east side.

The project would consist of a Primary Care Centre that would be between 6 to 9 stories above basement level.

It’d offer a range of health services at a single location including public health, community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, and x-ray services.

There’d also be a Tusla building, Ambulance deployment base, retail pharmacy and cafe.

Planners are due to make a decision in February