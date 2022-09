Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new ‘Golf Academy’ at the Glenlo Abbey Hotel in Bushypark.

The project would involve the demolition of the existing driving range and 22 driving range bays.

In their place would be a new single story Golf Academy, including 30 covered driving range bays and a high performance golf training facility.

There would also be a restaurant, pro golf shop, and changing facilities.

County planners are due to make a decision in October.